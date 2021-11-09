Remembering Saffire Armenta, the victim’s family is searching for answers

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Friends and family are searching for answers after the sudden passing of 25-year-old Saffire Armenta.

Earlier this month, Midland County Sheriff identified the burned body found at the 5500 block of FM 1213 as none other than Saffire Armenta.

After finding out about the passing of their beloved Saffire, the Armenta family traveled all the way from El Paso, Texas desperately seeking answers to find out who is responsible for taking Saffire’s life.

Armenta’s younger sister, Alexxis spoke to us about Saffire’s loving spirit and big heart.

“Saffire had a good soul, she was always helping everyone out,” says Alexxis Armenta.

The family told us that when they arrived at the scene of the crime, they found an empty can of gasoline and alerted MCSO immediately.

“Answers, we just want answers. We want justice but more than anything answers to why someone would do this,” says Alexxis Armenta.

The family drove to Midland to set up a memorial for Saffire, they say that “she didn’t deserve to die like this” and that they will not rest until the people who did this are held accountable.

“People could be so cruel in this world like they don’t care if they burn someone’s body,” says Alexxis Armenta.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help alleviate funeral costs for Saffire and asks that anyone who knows anything about what happened to Saffire Armenta contact MCSO at (432)688-4600