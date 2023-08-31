ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On the fourth anniversary of a mobile mass shooting that left seven people dead on August 31, 2019, we are remembering the victims and the legacies they left behind.

“Let’s reflect on them and honor them and make sure that everybody knows that those folks didn’t die in vain. We pray for them each and every day,” said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis on why it’s so important to remember the fallen.

Rudolfo “Rudy” Arco, 57, was a father of three and husband of 20 years. He and his family moved to Odessa in 2018 to run their trucking company. His son, Andy Arco, described him as an “all-star dad” who would always answer his phone. When he couldn’t reach him on that fateful day, Andy said he knew something was seriously wrong.

On her way to the hospital, Ardy said his sister noticed their father’s truck, laden with bullet holes and police tape around it.

“It has been really, really tough for us,” Andy said shortly after his father’s death. “My dad was someone that I looked up to a lot and he was probably one of my best friends at the same time.”