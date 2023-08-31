ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On the fourth anniversary of a mobile mass shooting that left seven people dead on August 31, 2019, we are remembering the victims and the legacies they left behind.

“Let’s reflect on them and honor them and make sure that everybody knows that those folks didn’t die in vain. We pray for them each and every day,” said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis on why it’s so important to remember the fallen.

Raul Garcia, 35, was just hours from home after a weeks-long trip away from his four kids in El Paso when he was shot and killed on Interstate 20 in Odessa. The truck driver was excited to heading home to spend time with family, his loved ones said.

Raul Garcia grew up traveling with his truck driver father on trips during summer breaks from school and it was his father who helped him get a commercial driver’s license when he turned 18. His family said it wasn’t just a job, it was “his passion”.