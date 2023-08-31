ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On the fourth anniversary of a mobile mass shooting that left seven people dead on August 31, 2019, we are remembering the victims and the legacies they left behind.

“Let’s reflect on them and honor them and make sure that everybody knows that those folks didn’t die in vain. We pray for them each and every day,” said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis on why it’s so important to remember the fallen.

Mary Granados, 29, was nearing the end of her shift as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service when the gunman highjacked her postal vehicle.

Granados was on the phone with her sister when a single shot rang out. Her twin, Rosie Granados, said she heard Mary scream, followed by silence. Rosie, knowing her sister’s route, raced to her location only to find her sister was gone.

“I miss her every day. It gets heavier and heavier,” Rosie said.