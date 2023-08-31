ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On the fourth anniversary of a mobile mass shooting that left seven people dead on August 31, 2019, we are remembering the victims and the legacies they left behind.

“Let’s reflect on them and honor them and make sure that everybody knows that those folks didn’t die in vain. We pray for them each and every day,” said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis on why it’s so important to remember the fallen.

Kameron Brown, 30, was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Afghanistan after joining the military in 2007.

“My brother was like the funniest person in the world, he could make anyone laugh,” Kameron’s brother, Carlton Brown said. “He could turn anything into a joke.

Upon his return to the United States, Kameron wanted to get a new start in life. His landing spot; Odessa, working with an oilfield equipment company. It was an opportunity that Carlton said his brother was excited to explore.

“He was telling me about how happy he was that he went to Odessa and got the job,” Carlton said. “He didn’t think it was going to happen for him.”

But on August 31st, 2019, Carlton received a phone call that haunts him to this day. The jokester and loving brother he had was gone.