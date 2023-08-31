ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On the fourth anniversary of a mobile mass shooting that left seven people dead on August 31, 2019, we are remembering the victims and the legacies they left behind.

“Let’s reflect on them and honor them and make sure that everybody knows that those folks didn’t die in vain. We pray for them each and every day,” said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis on why it’s so important to remember the fallen.

Joseph Griffith, 40, was driving a vehicle occupied by his wife, son, and daughter when he was shot and killed. The family were on their way to have family photos taken. Griffith was described as a well-loved teacher and devoted family man.

Joseph’s wife, Becky, said she wanted something good to come from her husband’s death and helped the Odessa Police Department raise funds for lightweight, bullet proof vests.

“Unless you have witnessed firsthand what they actually do. Especially when zero hesitation…you’re in danger and they are there. Unless you have witnessed it you don’t always exactly know what they’re willing to do,” she said in an interview in 2021.