ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On the fourth anniversary of a mobile mass shooting that left seven people dead on August 31, 2019, we are remembering the victims and the legacies they left behind.

“Let’s reflect on them and honor them and make sure that everybody knows that those folks didn’t die in vain. We pray for them each and every day,” said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis on why it’s so important to remember the fallen.

Edwin Peregrino, 25, was one of the first victims that day. He was shot outside of his parent’s home where he’d been celebrating the Labor Day weekend with his family.

Friends and family described Edwin as a loving uncle who lived life “to the fullest”.