ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tributes continue to pour in for the man affectionately known as “Mr. Mojo.”

Buddy Hale passed away on Saturday, August 20th, from cancer. He was 70.

There is a large consensus that the former Permian High School Vice Principal deeply cared for a lot of people. His positive influence radiated. He sparked a number of success stories.

Brian Tucker, a Permian Panther football player on the 1989 and 1991 state championship teams says Buddy believed in every student.

“He believed in me so much. You know he was calling football coaches. I remember him trying to call R.C. Slocum and get through to A&M, and of course at the time, I’m an 18-year-old, embarrassed,” Brian said. “But as you look back, he just believed in you and I think that was pretty powerful in a leader. He probably believed in you more than you believed in yourself.”

Lloyd Hill was a Permian Panther on the 1989 state championship football team. Growing up, Lloyd lived just a couple of blocks from Buddy.

“Every Sunday, unless it rained, I would go down and wash his Corvettes. We would sit there after washing his car, and we would just sit there and have a conversation for hours about football. About life,” Lloyd said. “That’s what I enjoyed about him.”

Buddy has an IMDB page. He made a cameo in the 2004 film, “Friday Night Lights.” Football is clearly significant in Permian High School history. Buddy’s slogan, “Get you one of these,” is a part of that history.

For the students who knew “Mr. Hale,” as he was called at school, their vice principal was also a father-figure to many. Buddy’s son, Alex, said his father showed up to a lot of school events. That is likely an understatement. Those events were not just sports either. Alex said, you could tell Buddy loved his students because he made sure to show up.

“I know that there are tens of thousands of kids that aren’t related to me, to my brother or my sister, who would call him, just as much we do, their dad,” Alex said.

You could bet that Buddy knew every student. Aside from making random and sudden appearances in classrooms at Permian HS, delighting students and occasionally frustrating a teacher, Buddy also loved to take photos.

Angela Love-Jackson is an alumna of Permian High School, a member of the class of 1990. She now works at Permian High School as a teacher.

“He’d pull kids out of class and… ‘Come here, come here, come here. I want to take a picture with these people,’” Mrs. Love-Jackson recalled. “So, every student has to have a picture that Mr. Hale took of them on this campus.”

Melinda Tucker is also an alumna of Permian High School. She knew Buddy on a personal level. Her father and Buddy were friends.

“Even walking the halls of Permian, he was the principal there, it was like having my father there, looking after me,” Melinda said.

After her father died, Buddy stepped in. Years later, Buddy stayed in her life. He would take her kids to target practice and dirt bike-riding, memories that she treasures forever. Buddy made sure to have fun.

“He went quail hunting from a dirt bike and duck hunting from a kayak,” Melinda mused. “He was full throttle, larger than life. Definitely one-of-a-kind.”

Buddy Hale was a fervent believer in Christ. He was a man of deep faith.

Of all the things Mr. Hale loved, including his students, his alma mater Odessa High School, his stomping grounds at Permian High School, and Odessa in its entirety, Mr. Hale loved his wife, Lita, most of all.

***

Melinda Tucker, who runs the Odessa Permian High School Class of 1991 Facebook page, shared the poem below.