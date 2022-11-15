You can nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life now

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-

Many women go above and beyond every single day. In March, we’ll be highlighting four more local women nominated by people in the Basin. Each will have a chance at being named Nexstar’s Remarkable Woman 2023.

ABC Big 2 sat down with last year’s finalist Suzanne Rathbun in Odessa about how life has been after her recognition in March of 2022.

She tells us not much has changed, but more doors have opened up.

It’s been some time since we surprised the University of Texas Permian Basin Clinical Associate Academic Advisor Suzanne Rathbun at her home by celebrating the remarkable difference she has made in our community and continues to do so.

Rathbun opened up her home and had us over for dinner to catch up.

“I’m still volunteering, I’m still on the Student Health Advisory Council, I’m still teaching human growth and development with ECISD and Texas tech,” said Rathbun.

It’s pretty obvious there’s no doubt Remarkable Women winner Suzanne Rathbun is passionate about serving others by volunteering at more than 10 groups, advising students and simply opening up her home to almost anyone. Including us.

“I think I learned it from my aunt who always had what they call squatters,” said Rathbun jokingly. “I’ve been getting offered a lot more jobs and I don’t know if it’s because not too many people want to work or I’m really that good since I’m elderly.”

She said she even got offered a job at the restaurant Chik-Fil-A.

When we asked her if she was going to take the job, she simply answered, “no.”

“It’s not on my bucket list,” she added.

Either way, she said she is grateful for all opportunities and especially the people she has met along the way.

“It’s very rewarding and you meet a lot of great people, and it reinforces that there are great people out there doing great things,” she said.

Rathbun was a finalist in the nationwide initiative put on by our parent company Nexstar to celebrate and honor local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

“After I was nominated and I found out, the most interesting was when I was on a zoom with all the women around the United States doing amazing things,” said Rathbun.

She mentioned she still feels in shock that she was nominated and won.

“I was amazed of videos that I saw of other nominees [that are] just doing remarkable things and I felt kind of guilty that I won,” said Rathbun.

Rathbun said has always been involved in community outreach and understands it doesn’t always come easy for everyone, but there are different ways to help out.

“There are so many people and so many places that you don’t need to get paid, you can just go learn and participate,” she said.

Rathbun hopes her story will encourage women to nominate other remarkable women in the Permian Basin who are going above and beyond.

“When you see someone doing things for others, giving of themselves in any area … I think that you should nominate them,” shared Rathbun. “A remarkable woman is somebody is that likes themselves, likes others and willing to take the extra step no matter what.”

Rathbun also wanted to mention that she truly enjoyed getting pampered as part of the award and befriending some of the team members from ABC Big 2 nominations for next year’s Remarkable Women are now open.

This is a time to nominate someone who is making a difference, impact or exhibits innovation, creativity and so much more. You can nominate the remarkable woman in your life here.

No matter what, all women and people are remarkable in their own ways.