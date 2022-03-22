ODESSA, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Michelle Urias was nominated as being an outstanding woman in our community and its no secret why. For her job, Michelle currently serves as a teacher of students with visual impairments.

“I’m also an orientation mobility specialist. So I work with students who have all kinds of visual impairments they’re all from different functioning levels.” said Urias.

She’s worked for many school districts throughout the years including Ector County, McCamey, Grand Falls, Pecos and Fort Stockton. Michelle says she loves what she gets to do each day.

“Sometimes we get children that are more severe. But seeing those smiling faces because they recognize your voice and they’re so happy that you’re there. It just makes your heart feel good to know that they love you and they’re just excited that you’re there for them.” said Urias.

She’s also been heavily involved at New Hope Church in Odessa.

“For years I was the director of children education for our local church. So I oversaw the classes, then have the children’s come in and we would do children’s ministry, vacation bible school, we try to get them to volunteer and do different things in the community.” said Urias.

Michelle believes she was meant to work with kids all her life.

“I do, I love working with kids. I think god calls us for a reason, there’s a purpose for our life and mine is kids, I love children.” said Urias.

She says getting to see the growth with these students is what keeps her going.

“When they’re six months old, nine months old or however old they are when we first get them we follow them all the way up to graduation. So we develop a relationship with the student and with their families to and away we are their family as well. They even call after they’ve graduated which is good because we get to see what they’ve been able to accomplish as they grow older.” said Urias.

Michelle was involved in a very serious accident involving an 18 wheeler several years ago, but her friends say that didn’t stop her.

“I was on my way to one of my school districts when I was hit on the interstate. That took quite a while, and actually I’m still having difficulties with that.” said Urias.

Being nominated by her peers as a remarkable woman, was not something Michelle ever expected.

“I don’t see anything extraordinary or remarkable about what I do. I work with so many colleagues and fellow teachers that do the same thing and I see them all as amazing. They all have a heart and a passion for the children so all teachers, I just think that they’re all wonderful.” said Urias.

And she plans to work with kids for as long as she can.

“I will work at kids as long as I can, as long as my body holds out, and as long as my health holds out, as long as I can I will do it.” said Urias.