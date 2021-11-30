Remarkable Women: Catching up with our 2020 winner

MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — At ABC Big 2 News, we are recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, we’ll highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for others. Out of all submissions— one winner is chosen..

We’re highlighting last year’s winner, Jenifer Dumire.

Jenifer works at the Breast Cancer Center in Midland and has been a nurse for 28 years.

Now a year after receiving the honor, she says things are better than ever in her life.

“A great gift to my life, it really was,” said Dumire. “I do a lot of things in life, I have a career, I volunteer at my church, I go on medical missions, but really your biggest job as a mom is how did you do raising your kids?”

She says finding out she won last year came at the perfect time in her life.

“I was diagnosed with COVID about this time last year, and was in the hospital, off work for 6 weeks, I was very very sick, and I was awarded this in March– so it really was a big big boost after being so sick.” said Dumire.

From shopping to spa visits, the winner each year has a special day dedicated to just them.

“There was a lot of pampering that went with it, I got to go shopping at Dillards, I got a haircut, I lost 2/3 of my hair to COVID so a nice new fresh haircut was really a nice thing.” said Dumire.

But Jenifer says she’s no more remarkable than anyone else.

“Just the honor and being recognized. I’m no more remarkable than any other woman in the world, each woman has their own gifts and talents and does things that are great.” said Dumire.

Jenifer says as women, its nice to have that recognition.

“Everybody works so hard, each woman has their own thing, whether its taking care of their children, or taking care of their parents or balancing a career with family, they all have so many things. Most of the time no one says hey you’re doing a great job, or hey you’re really special.” said Dumire.

She says getting to watch other Remarkable Women be recognized across the country is a special thing to see.

“This family or sorority of Remarkable Women across the country, getting to watch the other women, seeing the different things that women do, seeing them being honored. I just think its a really special gift that y’all give to women each year by doing this.” said Dumire.

