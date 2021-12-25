MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – From the break of dawn to the light of day Carla Smith is touching the lives of many Midlanders and Odessans, as a wife, mom and both First Lady and Administrative Assistant of True-Lite Christian Fellowship. Carla Smith is dedicated to change the lives of anyone through ministry.

“I’ve had people say I just don’t know how you can do all that, and I’m like what else would I be doing,” First Lady of True-Lite Christ Fellowship Carla Smith said. “This is the most wonderful thing because He picked me out to be this He could’ve used anybody but he chose me.”

Carla says everything that she is, is because of the Lord.

“Had a little rough start early on in life, but my life turned around accepting Christ of course ,” says First Lady Smith. “My whole outlook on why i live and why i was allowed to breathe his air became crystal clear.”

She started off in teen ministry and since then she has been impacting the community she grew up in.

“That drive to pour back into the community was from the very very beginning outside of the church outside of being married to a preacher outside of any of that, it was what i knew i was called to do was to be involved,” says First Lady Smith.

Carla has worked with several non-profits in the community.

From the battered women’s center to teen court to the Midland Odessa Symphony and Coral United Way or being on the board for the Chamber of Commerce just tons of things,” and First Lady Carla continues her list. The Heritage USA Federal Credit Union just a lot of different ways, it doesn’t always have to be in a church setting for you to be out there and be involved in your community.

Her most rewarding time in the community was spent in jail ministering to woman.

“I did it for 5 straight years every Thursday night for a long time there’s a huge population that you’re speaking to when you’re doing this every Thursday night,” says First Lady Smith. “Because there’s a rotating door and to talk to all those women hundreds and see you impacting one and I literally mean maybe one or two maybe three that I can think of that it impacted them.

“It’s refreshing its rewarding I don’t care that it wasn’t a pay off of to the masses I care that there was one life that was changed and I can see the long reaching effects not only for that woman but also for her children, says First Lady Smith.

Family is close to hear heart and she is grateful of the one she was about to create.

To shape and form a family unit that’s knows how to love each other,” says First Lady Smith. I love my family, I love that we kiss each other every time we see each other we kiss each other hello we kiss each other goodbye, we hug we’re affectionate people and I just love that about the family that God has allow me to be the matron of

Not only is she humble about her family but also the woman she is.

“I am most proud of being the woman of God, I’m extremely grateful i understand that it is a gift, who you knowstthstt might up a and talk. haven’t always sang i was an adult and i was a young adult and we were putting a prayer request in a box and i put in the box i wanted to be able to sing and i want to be able to sing for the Lord and so when they were taking them out and reading them everybody started laughing who put this in here this is crazy.

She didn’t let other’s opinions stop her.

“So what you see is a heart of gratitude that he allows me to share joy,” says Carla. Community and hope and happiness and comfort he’s allowed me to be able to share that gift and so that’s what you see when you see me sing that what”

Carla says the duty of being woman is to bear life.

“We were created in this role to bear life and to give life whether that is through natural birth or to rebirth ourselves into someone else the principals and values in someone else the things, that are important in this life we can give life we can bring life into this situation

All that she has done for the community and the lives she has impacted her track away is confidence in the Lord.

“When you are confident in him then you are confident in yourself you don’t apologize for who you are you don’t shrink back from who you are you know you can run out them or and embrace anything you want because he is right there with you and if it not the thing he asked you to do he’ll sit you down and you’re confident in that so you are not afraid to move and to try and to do or to even fail.”

Her last piece of advice is to be yourself.

If you are inspired by anything that I do don’t follow me follow Christ, says First Lady Smith. Any principals any good that I am any good that you see in me came from principals that he set fourth be yourself don’t be me be you and him and i guarantee you’ll be the greatest you that there is.