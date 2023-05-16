MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Last week, one pup’s story went viral on social media after he was left on the side of the road with his mouth taped shut and his feet bound. Now, rescurers are sharing more about his incredible recovery.

Last Wednesday, the Permian Basin Animal Advocates found 8-month-old Gunther stranded on the side of the road, just off Interstate 20. Animal advocates said while this is, unfortunately, a common problem in the area, Gunther’s situation was not exactly what anyone expected.

Gunther’s foster parent through PBAA, Desirae Ryans said, “At the time I actually wasn’t planning on fostering, but I was like I have to meet this dog after seeing that picture so I went to Town and Country Vet, where he was and just took him from there.”

The picture of Gunther circulated fast on Facebook and brought attention to a pattern of animal abuse in the area.

“Unfortunately, yes. It actually happens more often than you think,” said Ryans.

But holding someone accountable for crimes like this isn’t easy.

“We don’t know who did it, we don’t know how he got there, how long he’s been there, we know absolutely nothing except for the person who found him,” she shrugged.

Ryans said she knew immediately after seeing him that she had to help.

“Honestly, whenever I first saw him, his eyes. You could just tell in his eyes he was just like the sweetest dog and he was in pain, physically, emotionally, you could just see that from his eyes.”

She said his recovery has been remarkable, the swelling caused from the tape has gone down and she says it should be completely gone in the next few days, she said he is doing better than expected.

She’s grateful for his story, and hopes he can help spread awareness on animal cruelty in the area.

“Animal cruelty needs to be taken a little more seriously. I know the city does what they can, you know, to the best of their ability but at the same time, there’s always room for more.”

Gunther was lucky, but animals in similar situations don’t always get a second chance.

“Unfortunately, sometimes, it feels like what we do, is not enough, because, you’re helping one but there are so many others out there that continue to pop up,” she said with a frown. “And the worst is when there are no fosters available and that dog has no where to go and you want to help it so bad and you can’t, so just feeling helpless at certain points, is just heart wrenching.”

There is a fundraiser this Saturday, May 20th starting at 8 in the morning, to help raise money for Gunther and other animals in the Permian Basin in need.

As for Gunther, he has found his ‘furever’ home and is already being spoiled.

If you can no longer care for your pet, there are plenty of resources available, including: