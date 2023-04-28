ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department and the Texas Rangers have made a breakthrough in the case of a woman who has been missing for nearly 40 years. Maria Mendez, 39, went missing in August of 1984.

The mother of three was reported missing from her apartment located in the 2400 block of West 10th St after she did not come home and failed to contact her family. The original investigative team conducted interviews and canvases, but the case quickly went cold.

In 2022, the Odessa Police Department obtained samples of DNA from living relatives of Maria Mendez. In January of 2023, the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification notified the Odessa Police Department of a DNA match.

The DNA match came from skeletal remains recovered in Crane County in January of 1990. In 2013, with the help of the Crane County Sheriff’s Office, the Odessa Police Department submitted these remains for DNA testing and anthropological research. Due to the advancements in technology and forensic testing over the past decades, we can now say that the remains belong to Ms. Mendez.

Mendez’s case is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to reach out to the Odessa Police Department 432-335-3333 or to Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.