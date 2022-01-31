FORT KNOX, Kentucky (Nexstar)- The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred at Colorado City Cemetery February 12.

A native of Sudan, Texas, Army Cpl. Marvin D. Actkinson, was a member of Company B, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Division. He was reported missing in action December 2, 1950 after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains were never recovered. He was 18 years old at the time of the attack.

Nearly 70 years later, on July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification. Actkinson’s remains were positively identified using DNA analysis on October 1, 2021.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.