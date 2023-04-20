ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Registration is set for this coming Saturday for the Odessa Police Department’s Police Athletic League and if you are looking for a fun way for your child to spend the summer, act now. Registration will be on a first come, first served basis and there are limited spots available.

Registration for children ages eight to 11 will open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at OPD located at 205 N Grant Avenue. The cost is $100 per child and includes field trips and sporting activities such as basketball, baseball, and swimming.

The program is back for the first time since a pandemic hiatus and will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday from June 19 to July 14 at Flowd Gwin Park. The main focus of the camp is to build trust between local youth and law enforcement.

“It’s so fun to interact with the police officers…it’s so important to build trust with the police officers, especially during this time. The officers will interact with the kids every day. We play games…sports, we learn discipline. With what’s happening right now in our country, it’s so important to develop that trust,” said OPD’s Cpl. Steve LeSueur.