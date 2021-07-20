Registration takes center stage for ECISD

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- With the start of the 2021-22 school year just over three weeks away, Ector County ISD is offering several opportunities for parents who have yet to register their children for school to do so now.

The third and final Registration Roadshow will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. July 23 at the Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd Street, between the movie theater and At Home. The Registration Roadshow is designed for parents who have limited or no internet access and need assistance with the registration process.

On July 22 and 23, ECISD will also host face-to-face registration for three-year-old and four-year-old Prekindergarten students. These Pre-K Roundups will be hosted by Carver Early Education Center, 600 College Avenue, and Lamar Early Education Center, 501 Lettie Lee Avenue. Odessa Family YMCA will also be at each location to talk about its facility and the new PK-3 partnership with ECISD.

The hours for Pre-K roundups will be 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on July 22; and 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on July 23.

Additionally, ECISD offers online registration for all parents through the ParentPortal. That portal has been closed for a system update and will re-open July 22.