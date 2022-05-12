ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Things are heating up around the Basin as summer quickly approaches. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has a new way for you to stay fit while enjoying the sun.

Registration opened this week for any amateur volleyball players wanting to start a sand volleyball team. Before hitting the sandpit, you must have a group of 6 team members to participate in the 6 on 6 leagues.

Organizers say that the season is 8 games long and ends with a double-elimination tournament at the completion of the season under the Texas Armature Athletic Federation.

Participants will be expected to play games on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 pm, starting June 6th. Each game will take place at Sherwood Park located at 1210 East 49th Street in Odessa.

The deadline to register is May 27th. For more information on how you can sign up, click here.