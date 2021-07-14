Registration for UTPB’s Kinder Camp open now

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Registration for University of Texas Permian Basin’s Kinder Camp is open now.

First Five Kinder Camp is a free, educational experience available for children in Ector and Midland counties who will be entering Kindergarten in Fall 2021.

This year, children enrolled in Kinder Camp will learn as they adventure “under the sea” virtually and prepare to enter kindergarten.

The registration deadline for the Midland camp, which runs from July 19-23, is July 14.

The Odessa camp will run from July 26-30. Registration for Odessa closes July 21.