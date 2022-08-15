PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Boys & Girls Club of the Permian Basin registration for fall afterschool programs is underway, and the deadline to register for the program is September 13th.

The fall afterschool programs are open to ages 6 and older. Students have access to homework help, arts & craft, game room time, computer room time, and other interactive activities.

Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin serves several schools including UTPB STEM, Burleson, San Jacinto, and more.

According to the Midland location, the afterschool hours are from 3 pm to 7 pm from August 8th to May 26th. As for the Odessa location, the afterschool program hours are from 3 pm to 7 pm from August 9th to May 26th.

To register for the fall afterschool program, contact your local club here or register online.