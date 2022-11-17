ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A registered sex offender convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old child has now been accused of violating a 9-year-old girl in Odessa. Steven Hoisington, 39, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to court documents, earlier this week, the child’s mother brought her to Medical Center Hospital after the little girl accused Hoisington of inappropriate behavior- namely, the child said he showed her a sex toy and asked her to kiss his penis. During a sexual assault nurse examination, the child reportedly told the nurse that Hoisington had shown her pornography and penetrated her with his fingers. During a subsequent forensic interview, the child described, in detail, other ways in which Hoisington allegedly molested her.

In an interview with investigators, Hoisington denied the allegations and was arrested on a warrant on November 16. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Aside from this arrest, Hoisington is also awaiting trial in connection with an arrest in November of 2019 in which he was accused of failing to comply with the conditions relating to sex offender registration requirements. Odessa Police Department investigators said he failed to report in person to tell them about an address change. According to Texas Department of Public Safety records, Hoisington was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2001 for assaulting a 16-year-old child and was required to register as a sex offender in connection with that conviction.