PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The 10th annual Bustin for Badges Clay Shoot will be held May 4th and 5th at Windwalker Farms in Martin County. The event benefits Odessa Police Department, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and helps each agency pay for much needed equipment.

To register, visit this website, or call 432-335-3322. You’ll find the cost to enter below: