WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – Regina Stock, a West Texas local who was recently crowned Mrs. America back in August, has recently been diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma. A type of cancer which affects her left kidney.

Stock and her husband, both of whom are self-employed, will need to take time from work to travel for treatment.

A GoFundMe has been set up and has been seeing support from friends and former Mrs. America titleholders.

If you would like to donate, you can visit her GoFundMe here, or by scanning the QR code in the video above.