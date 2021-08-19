Regeneron Infusion Center to Open in Odessa

Antibody therapy to be available to COVID-19 patients upon referral

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital is partnering with the City of Odessa, Ector County, and the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management to provide a Regeneron Infusion Center in Odessa on the MCH campus.

The Infusion Center is scheduled to open August 20 will be located at 500 N. Washington, Suite 700.

Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody therapy of lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens, such as viruses. This therapy is for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at risk for hospitalization. Not only can it help prevent hospitalization, but it can also ease the symptoms of COVID-19 sooner.

Once open, a provider can make a referral for patients to receive the therapy. The therapy is free, and the entire process takes about 90 minutes.