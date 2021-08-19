Regeneron Infusion Center to Open in Odessa

News
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

Antibody therapy to be available to COVID-19 patients upon referral

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital is partnering with the City of Odessa, Ector County, and the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management to provide a Regeneron Infusion Center in Odessa on the MCH campus. 

The Infusion Center is scheduled to open August 20 will be located at 500 N. Washington, Suite 700. 

Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody therapy of lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens, such as viruses. This therapy is for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at risk for hospitalization. Not only can it help prevent hospitalization, but it can also ease the symptoms of COVID-19 sooner. 

Once open, a provider can make a referral for patients to receive the therapy. The therapy is free, and the entire process takes about 90 minutes. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Texas Trib map

Don't Miss