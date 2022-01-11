MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – As much as the new year can be an exciting time to reset, it can also come with post-holiday blues. If your home usually feels bare after the Christmas tree is taken down and the holiday lights are put away, just know it doesn’t have to.

Instead of missing your festive decorations, think of January as a time to refresh your living space.

Kerri-Lee Mayland, interior designer and founder of the Kerri-Lee Mayland Company, has a few steps you can take to make your home feel fresh and help you start the New Year off on the right foot.

Comfort is key

Get a throw blanket and pillows

“It’s cold outside, we’re feeling a little sad after the holidays are over. We want comfort for so many reasons. So how do you do that? Get that throw. I always say this. You need a throw, you need to feel like you’re wrapping yourself in a hug. What about the throw pillow? Snuggle up to it and lean into it for movie night.”

Say thanks to your hardworking feet

“It’s so nice to also think about your toes. They’ve worked so hard over the holidays, all that shopping, all that whatever you’ve been doing. So get a nice new pair of cozy slippers or socks.”

Courtesy: Kerri-Lee Mayland Company

Warm up the insides

“You need something warm. So what about a cuppa? It doesn’t have to be a cup of joe all the time. Maybe this is the new year that you’re going to try something new in your mug. Maybe it’s tea season. It’s such a good way to warm your hands.”

Courtesy: Kerri-Lee Mayland Company

Clean and Declutter

Look around… What hasn’t been cleaned in a while?

“Maybe you need to clean things like the drapes. Maybe it’s time to clean the rug or replace it with an inexpensive one. The sales are so good right now. The throw I was just talking about gets a lot of use in the wintertime as well. Wouldn’t you like to snuggle up to it knowing it smells like laundry instead of dog or whatever else it may smell like? So it’s time to freshen up.”

Get rid of visual clutter

“We always hear declutter, declutter… Yeah declutter! But also visual clutter, things that are bugging you. Are you walking into the mudroom and you’re like, ‘I’m so sick of seeing these five bundles of coats and this jumble of shoes and everything else’? Move them.

Bring the outside in

When life gives you lemons…

“This time of year, I am all citrus all the time. I just like the look of it. I like the idea of walking past and getting a whiff of it. It’s just alive, it’s fresh. Put it in your coffee, put it on your salad, a little squirt wherever you want. It really will brighten your mood.”

Courtesy: Kerri-Lee Mayland Company

Focus on florals

“Pick out your favorite vase. You can go to a thrift store and get one for a couple of bucks. Maybe it’s a mason jar or a favorite cup you have in the cupboard. Go spend a couple dollars on flowers and changing those out. You can put anything in there, you can pick something from the outside. Maybe it’s an evergreen shrub, a little sprig or something. Change it out throughout the winter and not only will it look good and smell fresh, but it is a promise that yes, spring will eventually be here again.”

Courtesy: Kerri-Lee Mayland Company

For an even closer look at ways to liven up your home this winter watch the video above.