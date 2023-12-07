MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be performing slow rolling closures on portions of the shoulders on Interstate 20, between Schlumberger Drive and CR 1255, on Friday, December 8th.

TxDOT says the left and right shoulders in both east and westbound directions will be closed from 8am until 5pm as crews work to install reflectors on the concrete barriers. The shoulders will only be closed one at a time.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving construction vehicles in the work zone.