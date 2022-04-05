MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Reflection Ministries is a local non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals who have been sex-trafficked. The organization provides victims with services like medical, educational, and life-skill therapies to help them get back on their feet.

In a recent news release, Reflection Ministries is hosting its open house in a new location for stakeholders to attend and see first-hand the impact that their work has had on the community.

The event will also feature Teresa and Tristin Criswell, authors of the book ” Daughters of the King”. All proceeds of the book sales will go to the non-profit to help victims. For the safety of the victims, the location cannot be released and this is a private event.