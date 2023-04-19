PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Office of Congressman Tony Gonzalez, a 20-year US Navy Veteran, presented Reeves County Veterans Center with the flag of the United States of America that has been flown over the Nation’s Capital.

This opportunity, provided by the Congressman, will provide years of education to the local community on the importance of honoring the flag along with engaging with local Veterans so they all better understand the many ways to serve their country.

Kenneth Russell, the Reeves County Veterans Center Director, plans to grow the Veterans Center. This includes growing closer with community events, and Mr. Russell invites any Veteran young and old to participate with the center as soon as possible so that the needs of each Veteran are met.

Any Veteran is encouraged to call Kenneth’s Office Phone: (432) 287-0243.