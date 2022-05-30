PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Reeves County Veterans Services hosted it’s 1st Annual Memorial Day Roll Call this morning.

Kenneth Russell (US Navy1963 – 1974) is the Reeves County Veterans Services Director spoke to KMID/KPEJ following the somber event this morning.





“There are approximately 526 veterans in Reeves County. It was important for us to honor the fallen in this way. So, we decided that we needed to get together and make this happen for our community”.

In his address to the audience, Mr. Russell shared that, today, we honor the men and women who were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Memorial Day can be a very difficult day for some veterans. Groups like the Reeves County Veterans Services, American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars can be a source of camaraderie for those who may need it. Mr. Russell stated that out of the approximately 526 veterans in Reeves County, there are only around 12 – 15 active members in the group.

If you would like to learn more about the group or it’s services contact:

Kenneth Russell – Veterans Director

Office: 432-287-0243

510 S. Oak Street

Monday & Tuesday from 8 am – 5 pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 8 am – 12 pm

Meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at 6 pm. All veterans welcomed.