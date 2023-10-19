REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Emergency Management will be hosting a Waste Isolation Pilot Plant full scale chemical exercise on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to a release from the County, attendees will be learning how to analyze, collect, develop, demonstrate, and implement a system on handling a WIPP chemical spill accident. The county will also be evaluating the communication interoperability between first responders and updating critical performance.

First responders and agencies from GMR, Odessa Fire, Pecos Police Department, Pecos Barstow ISD, Reeves County Emergency District EMS & Fire, Reeves Regional Health, Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Department of Transportation, Town of Pecos City, Technical Resources Group, State Energy Conservation, and WIPP will be onsite, along with some agencies from surrounding areas.

The exercise will take place on Schmidt Drive in Pecos, directly north of the Annex II building, beginning at 8am. The West Gate will reopen at noon to exit the Annex II facility.

All participants, including media, exercise controllers, evaluators, observers, and attendees will be parking on the North side of the Annex II building.

Please contact the Director of Emergency Management, Jerry Bullard, at 432-287-0242 or email jbullard@reevescounty.org for any questions you may have.