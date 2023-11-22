PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Reeves County will be conducting an open house style meeting next week to receive public input on the proposed Reeves County Truck Reliever Route.

The County says the route is planned to reduce congestion and improve safety on US 286 and the surrounding area by improving mobility and connectivity in Pecos.

The route would have terminus points along US 285, 0.3 miles south of CR 404 and 0.3 miles south of CR 1450. Once complete, the proposed route will provide another option for intercity traffic to bypass Pecos’s central business district.

The Reeves County Truck Reliever Route will include a four-lane urban freeway with a frontage roads facility, closing the loop to encircle the Pecos CBD and surrounding areas. The project will have a total length of 16.3 miles.

The western loop of the project would include improvements consisting of widening portions of FM 2119, CR 410, and Lindsay Road.

The proposed project, subject to final design considerations, would also require additional right of way and potentially displace four residences and two non-residential structures.

The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 29th at the Odessa College Pecos Center, located at 1000 S. Eddy Street, from 4pm to 7pm.

To learn more, please visit the project’s Facebook page here.