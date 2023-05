REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Bring a four-wheeler, Polaris, or golf cart to Balmorhea Lake on Monday, May 29th and ride around to the south side of the lake.

Event coordinators encourage everyone to decorate in red, white, and blue, as well as plenty of American Flags. If you have a photo of a friend or relative who has served in any war, you can also display their portrait on the buggy.

The line up time begins at 9:15am, with the parade beginning at 10am.