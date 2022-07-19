REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A Reeves County Hospital employee has been detained after the employee was found with a gun amid a campus wide lockdown after the Sheriff’s Office received a Facebook post about a gun on campus.

That employee has not been identified by law enforcement and it is unknown what charges, if any, he will face. Law enforcement sources said the person arrested was not the person who made the social media threat nor was he connected to the threat. The employee was simply found with a gun while law enforcement agencies were sweeping the building.

Law enforcement agencies are waiting to speak with hospital leaders about the hospital’s policy regarding employees and concealed firearms to determine if the employee will face any charges.

RCSO said the scene has been cleared and there is “no longer a threat”. The hospital and its clinic will resume its regular business.

An employee with Reeves County Hospital has confirmed the hospital is on lockdown and a heavy police presence has surrounded the campus after an unknown threat about a shooting was posted on social media.

This is a developing situation. We have a reporter heading to Pecos and will update as more information becomes available.