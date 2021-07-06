Reel Wives hosts fundraiser dinner in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – For some soldiers, challenges arise once ‘boots are on the ground’ and they have to reacclimate themselves to post-combat life.

Many soldiers come home with traumatic brain injuries and suffer from PTSD after being wounded in the war.

Caring for a returning service member with injuries can be tough on spouses and families.

That’s where Reel Wives steps in…

The Stars, Stripe, and Shrimp fundraiser dinner held at Tall City Brewery on Tuesday was to raise money for spouses of combat veterans.

Reel Wives in Midland is an organization that provides support and respite weekends for spouses of active-duty soldiers and combat veterans.

“You know our veterans the spouses the families of these veterans..you know they’re the ones who are putting in the work..sacrificing their time you know all of those things to make sure that we can do things like this,” says Kristin Machen, Reel Wives.

Since the formation of Reel Wives in 2007, the program has been able to provide a support system and give thanks to more than 100 military wives that take care of our nation’s heroes.

Each year, caretaker spouses get to unwind and develop friendships over a three-day weekend.

