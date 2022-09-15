ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Concern over an increase in earthquakes across the Basin has paved the way for new opportunities for water pipeline developers like Palisade Pipeline. As operators continue to drill more wells and increase oil and gas production, there’s growing demand to move the water that’s dredged up in the process.

Palisade Pipeline is a developer and operator providing innovative and environmentally conscious water solutions to oil and gas companies across the basin.

Currently, the company is developing a long-haul produced water pipeline originating in Lee County, NM that travels all the way through the Permian Basin. The pipeline will gather and collect up to 500,000 barrels a day of produced water and relocate it to non-seismic response areas.

In heavily drilled areas, excess water is pulled up from the ground and many times injected back into it causing disruptions in the earth’s crust and leading to an influx of earthquakes. Palisade Pipeline has created a solution for oil and gas operators to take that excess water, source it through their pipelines, and relocate it to areas with little to no seismic activity.

“We’re developing well fields in Texas that are 30 miles away from any seismic response,” Phillip Laughlin, Founder & President of Palisade Pipeline said.

“We can gather, collect, and move the produced water out of the areas that are either under water constraints and or places that have future development that will at some point in the future become constrained.”

Palisade Pipeline, founded in 2018, is already looking towards the future. The company says it would like to see this pipeline project move in to what they described as a “highway for water.” They also plan to construct multiple retrieval and delivery points along the pipeline’s route with each retrieval point having the capability to accept produced water.

To learn more about Palisade Pipeline’s initiative visit their website here.