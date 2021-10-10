Redneck Round Up holds their first annual swap meet

STANTON, Texas (Nexstar)- Saturday was the first annual Redneck Round Up Swap Meet in Stanton.

Car owners and enthusiasts came to buy older vehicles and parts that are hard to find anywhere else.

Any organization might expect between 50 to 75 spots filled for their first vehicle swap meet.

Redneck Round Up had over 120 spots filled.

Their first annual swap gave vendors selling art, vehicles, and spare parts a chance to reach a new customer base.

Some experienced vendors may have been concerned about customers coming only to look, but those worries were quickly put at ease.

“They’ve been buying. Sometimes you go to a place like this, you get a lot of people but they’re not buying,” said Leonard Robinson, one of the event’s vendors.

“A lot of stuff has been going out the gate. I’ve done well. Everybody I’ve talked to has done really well today.”

Clarence Sauer, the event organizer, hadn’t ever been to a swap meet before putting on this event— but after hearing feedback from experienced vendors, he’s feeling more confident than ever about the event.

“I talked to these professional guys that came from all over the country and they said you’re doing good for the first one,” said Sauer.

“I feel good about it. It’s good.”

Whether it’s your 100th swap meet or your first, everyone can make personal connections and learn something new.

“My favorite part is I get to meet a lot of people and talk to a lot of people from a lot of places around Texas,” said Ronnie Jumper who participated in the Swap Meet.

“I’ve learned a lot about cars and parts from just driving around talking to all these people.”

The Swap Meet will have its last day on Sunday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. at 2919 Interstate 20.

Redneck Round Up will be holding their second annual Car and Truck Show on April 9, 2022.

To learn more about the organization and their upcoming events you check out their website.