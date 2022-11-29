LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech faces Georgetown in the Big 12 – Big East Battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders look to extend its home winning streak to 25 games against a Hoyas team, playing its first true road game of the season.

Texas Tech (4-2) dropped out of the AP Top 25 after losing two of its three games at last week’s Maui Invitational. The Red Raiders fell to Creighton, which climbed to No. 7, and Ohio State, which entered this week’s poll at No. 25.

“We knew going to Maui that we were going to learn a lot because you are playing against great players, great coaches, and teams with great traditions,” head coach Mark Adams said. “For a young team, we did show we could play with both of them.”

Georgetown (4-3) is coming off a 79-70 win over UMBC. The Hoyas are led by Patrick Ewing, who is in his sixth season as the head coach of his alma mater.

Primo Spears is Georgetown’s leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game, and has 31 assists through seven games, while Brandon Murray is averaging 15.4 points per game, and Jay Heath is at 14.4.

“They have four or five guys that can really shoot the three ball,” Adams said. “The thing they really hang their hat on is their shot-blocking ability. They are fifth in the country in blocking shots.”

Akok Akok leads Georgetown with 8.0 rebounds per game to go along with 8.4 points, while Qudus Wahab is at 7.3 rebounds and gives the Hoyas four double-figure scorers with 12.6 points per game.

“We’re gonna have to go out there and rebound,” guard De’Vion Harmon said. “Rebounding is going to be the main thing of the game. If we can go out there and rebound, we’ll have a chance to win the game.”

Harmon enters the game 12 points from 1,000 career mark.

The game will be televised by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.