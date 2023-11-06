ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The American Red Cross of the Permian Basin and Meals on Wheels of Odessa are partnering to “Sound the Alarm and Save a Life” later this month.

The organizations will be sharing resources to install more than 350 new smoke alarms in 117 homes, according to a release from Meals on Wheels of Odessa.

“Most people know Meals on Wheels for the noontime meal that is delivered weekdays to homebound seniors and disabled residents of Odessa and Ector County,” said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Odessa. “In addition to the meals we provide, one of our main priorities is to keep our clients living independently and safely as long as they are able. To do this we are leveraging partnerships with other local agencies to provide more services to our older adult and disabled clients.”

Meals on Wheels is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the project, stressing that partnerships like this are only possible through the help of community volunteers.

Volunteers will be receiving training, working in teams, with breakfast provided by the Red Cross and Rosa’s donating lunch.

The event will take place at the Meals on Wheels of Odessa facility, located at 1314 E. 5th Street, on Saturday, November 18th from 8:30am until 2pm.

To sign up, you can call 915-333-0135 or scan the QR code in the flyer below.