AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Transportation Commissioners, led by Chairman Bruce Bugg, voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $3 billion in funding for transportation projects in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Odessa district over the next decade and State Representative Brooks Landgraf was in Austin to advocate for the plan.



“Dangerous Permian Basin roads will become a thing of the past one day if the state continues to prioritize our transportation needs in the future as it has over the last few years,” Landgraf said. “We have seen transportation spending in our region increase by more than 700% over the last ten years, and the passage of the 2023 UTP means even more is in the works for the next decade. I’m thankful to Governor Abbott, Chairman Bugg and the rest of the transportation commissioners for keeping their word and prioritizing transportation infrastructure in the Permian Basin.”



Every year, the Texas Transportation Commission updates and approves the Unified Transportation Program. The UTP is TxDOT’s 10-year plan that guides the development of transportation projects across the state. The 2023 UTP includes funding to complete the rebuild of I-20, build and improve intersections on Loop 338, widen US 385 and SH 115, and make safety improvements to SH 191 and FM 1882.



“This not only demonstrates honesty and integrity, but intelligence as well, as the state highway fund is set to receive its largest ever transfer of oil and gas severance tax revenue here in a few days,” Landgraf continued. “Texas leaders now understand that investing in Permian Basin roads benefits the entire state. The more we produce, the more revenue the state has for public education, highways and the Rainy-Day Fund. I’m proud Texas is stepping up where it matters most regardless of what happens in Washington D.C. or on Wall Street.”



In July, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar announced that the State Highway Fund is projected to receive a $3.58 billion transfer of oil and natural gas production tax revenue when the state fiscal year starts on September 1, 2022. This will be the largest such transfer since voters approved Proposition 1 in 2014 to dedicate a portion of severance tax revenue to transportation, with the next largest being a $1.74 billion transfer in 2015.

The Texas Economic Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy-Day Fund, is also expected to receive a $3.58 billion deposit, while public education is set to receive $2.39 billion via severance tax revenue deposits in the Foundation School Program. Additionally, about $1.13 billion of severance tax revenue will be left in the state’s general revenue fund available for any state purpose. Compared to the 2013-2014 state budget, funding for TxDOT grew by 50% in the state’s 2022-2023 budget. Meanwhile, since 2014, transportation funding for the Odessa TxDOT district has increased by more than 700%.