ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a suspect involved in a theft.

The suspect was seen stealing approximately $960 worth of merchandise from the 2604 N. Grandview location Smoker’s Oasis.

Anyone who recognizes this subject should contact Detective B. Cordero at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #22-0010797. Tips to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.