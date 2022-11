ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a man accused of theft. Investigators said the man pictured below stole a 12-pack of beer and a six-pack of soda from the Stripes store located at 1300 E 8th Street.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Miller at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0016096. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.