ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on August 6, OPD responded to Walgreens at 1708 W 8th Street to investigate. The man pictured below is accused of stealing money from a safe.





Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Detective Y. Rincon at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0012950. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.