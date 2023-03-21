MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department needs your help identifying this suspect involving a PlayStation 5 console theft.

On January 26, at about 12:27pm, a male suspect with a beard and oilfield coveralls entered the business, located at 4416 Briarwood, and used a confirmation number for the victim’s pick-up order to obtain the console without the victim’s consent.

If you have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or using the P3 Tips mobile app and reference case # 230213300. The first tip to lead to an arrest or case closed may result in a cash reward.