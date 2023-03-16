ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department needs help identifying this male subject involved in a burglary on Wednesday.

On March 15th, at about 4:23am, an unknown male forced entry and stole approximately $1,930 worth of merchandise from the Quick Track located at 4525 E. University.

Anyone with information regarding this case, should contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0003146. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.