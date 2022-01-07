MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.

Around 6:43 p.m. on January 7, officers with MPD responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods to investigate a theft. Investigators said the women pictured below stole about $800 worth of merchandise from the store.





Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220104040. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a $1000 cash reward.