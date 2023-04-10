ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying two unknown male subjects involved in the theft of $239 of merchandise.

On March 21st, the two subjects stole the merchandise before leaving the scene in a white truck that says “GFORCE” on the side.

If you recognize these suspects, or have any information about the case, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000221. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may receive a cash reward.