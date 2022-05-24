ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD is rolling out teacher incentive allotments. The money pays highly effective teachers whose students show measurable improvement in academic growth.

“Your hard work is really paying off, people are seeing it, the kids are seeing it,” said 4th grade teacher Lennie Garcia.

These teacher incentive allotments, also known as TIA, were created by the Texas Legislature. This is the first payout year for ECISD and 120 teachers across 31 campuses are getting incentives.



“This really rewards those who just make that extra impact, those whose difference they make is exponential. Who put in even above and beyond what everybody else does,” said Garcia.

Ranging from more than $3,100 all they way up to more than $19,000. The amount per teacher for the incentive allotments is based on the level of academic growth their students achievement, instructional performance, and the percentage of socio-economically disadvantaged students at their school.

“I think as teachers we just are used to ‘thankyou’ or handwritten student notes that say ‘you’re the best’, so to get this massive check in size and quantity, I was taken back but very surprised, very humble and very grateful,” said 2nd grade teacher Whittney Neemar.

“Personally receiving the check it was just an understanding that I’m doing to the job I’m meant to do. I’m in the right place. It was just re cognition letting me know that my hard work is paying off and my students are reaping the benefits of that,” said 3rd grade teacher Juan Navarrete.

“Teachers work hard. I don’t know a single teacher who doesn’t work hard. I don’t know a single teacher who doesn’t go above and beyond and put in extra hours and put their whole heart and soul into this mission field,” said Garcia. “Its time that teachers get recognized for going above and beyond.”

In all, ECISD received nearly $900,000 from the state for TIA incentives. With high numbers in growth and testing from these teachers– they’re looking forward to carrying that momentum going into the next school year.

“It gives us that extra push. It gives us more motivation to work even harder,” said Navarrete.

“It was just a really big incentive for me for next year, for me to say okay what am I going to take on next year? What can I do to improve and get better?” said Neemar.

“They’ve grown tremendously in both reading and math. With 2 school years not being normal due to the pandemic, we saw lots of gaps. So everything was targeted and purposeful instruction just letting me know okay these kids are struggling in this area,” said Navarrete.

Both Navarrete and Neemar received more than $10,000 each. Garcia received more than $19,000 and she knows exactly how she plans to spend it.

“My family has actually never been able to take a family vacation. My husband and I are married with 2 kids and we’ve never been able to take a family trip,” said Garcia.