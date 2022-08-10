MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ready, set, read! The Little Gym of Midland is hosting its Back To School Reading series this month and will have a special guest appearance for the entire community to enjoy, from 11 am to 2 pm on August 15th.

Children from ages 3 to 4 and a half will have the pleasure of meeting local author Rosie Talley as she reads her children’s book, Linus The Troll, during the hour of playtime. The event is open to the public and is being held at 4400 W. Loop 250 N. Suite 103, Midland, TX.

To register for the event, click here.

Ginamarie Soto, the owner of The Little Gym, says she’s passionate about literacy for children and collaborations with other local business owners and moms, and hosting special events to benefit the community.