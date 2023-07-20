REAGAN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Reagan County Sheriff’s Office and the Coke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Tommy Mitchell.

According to a post by Reagan County Sheriff Facebook page, Mitchell left his Big Lake residence with his dog early in the morning on July 13th and travelled to a scheduled appointment. After the appointment, it is unclear what route he took but his vehicle was found on 158 between Bronte and Robert Lee.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tommy Mitchell, please call the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office at 325-884-2424 or email sheriff@reagancounty.org.