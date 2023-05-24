REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Reeves County Library will be hosting their reading program throughout the months of June and July this summer.

Designed to engage the community, organizations and businesses are welcome to volunteer to read to the students attending by calling the RCL. A reading log will be kept throughout the program with prizes to those students being awarded throughout the reading program.

Those who participate will be able to enjoy snacks, reading, and creating crafts on Tuesdays and Thursday, beginning June 6th and ending on July 27th.

Services offered by the county library include helping to submit passport applications, quiet study rooms, a conference room, copy services, and research computers connected to the internet, all of which are free of charge.

Registration for the Reeves County Library Summer Reading Program is available on their website, all ages are welcome to sign-up.